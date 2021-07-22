Richard McBride (1943-2021)

Richard G. McBride, 77, of Bryan, Ohio passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021. He was born November 26, 1943, in Blakeslee, Ohio to Orville H. and Winona W. (Lockhart) McBride. Richard graduated from Bryan High School in 1961, and then proudly served our country in the Indiana National Guard.

He married Carol Ann Whitney on October 15, 1966, in Bryan, Ohio, and she preceded him in death on October 11, 2005. Richard worked as a truck driver for Isaac Tire & Trailer for over 40 years, retiring in 2011. He also worked for Challenge Cook, the Ohio Art Company and Brust Pipeline.

Richard was a fan of antique tractors, and loved woodworking, gardening, and spending time with his family. He also enjoyed campfires, where he could be found roasting hotdogs and making pizza pies.

Richard is survived by his three children, Ronald G. McBride of Bryan, Ohio, Julie A. (Eric) Beagle of Conway, South Carolina, and Michael J. (Tiffany) McBride of Edon, Ohio; four grandchildren, Joshua McBride, Elizabeth Beagle, Lilyann McBride and Cale McBride; one sister, Shirley (Larry) Bauer of West Unity, Ohio.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, beloved wife, Carol, and one sister, Norma Grine.

Visitation for Richard G. McBride will be held Friday, July 23, 2021, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Mary Beth Smith-Gunn officiating. Internment will follow in Shiffler Cemetery, Bryan, with military graveside rites accorded by Bryan American Legion Post 284.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Cancer Assistance of Williams County, 1425 E. High St. Bryan, OH 43506, or to the Four County Suicide Prevention Coalition, T761 St. Rt. 66, Archbold, Ohio 43502.

