James Irwin, Sr. (1958-2021)

James M. Irwin Sr., age 62, of Delta, surrounded by his family; passed away early Wednesday morning, July 21, 2021 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. Jim was born in Toledo on August 31, 1958. He was one of three children to the late Gene P. Irwin and Margaret (Hopkins) Irwin.

Jim graduated from Springfield High School in 1976 and began working for his father’s construction business, Gene P. Irwin Construction; where he served until 1995. Jim then was employed with Regal Cabinet in Toledo from 1995 until he stepped aside due to illness.

On May 16, 1981 he married Karen K. Neipp and together had two sons, James Jr. and Michael C. Irwin. Jim was very talented and enjoyed creating American Flags from repurposed wood pallets, snow fences and other items.

Proceeds from these crafts were often donated to various military organizations and groups. Jim was very supportive of our first responders and military, and believed the world needed a little more red, white and blue. Above all he loved following his two sons through their various school endeavors and later in their military careers.

Jim is survived by his wife of 40 years, Karen Irwin; sons, James M. Irwin Jr. and Michael C. (Jill) Irwin; brother, Tim (Connie) Irwin; sister, Kathy (Mike) Snow; mother-in-law, Judy Neipp; brother-in-law, Larry (Julie) Neipp; grandchildren, Annabell, Cadence, Zachary, Amelia and Noah Irwin.

Friends and family will be received from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at the Swanton American Legion Post #479, 200 S. Hallett Ave, Swanton, Ohio 43558 to help celebrate Jim’s life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Delta American Legion Post #373, 5939 St Hwy 109, Delta, Ohio 43515 or a charity of the donor’s choice in Jim’s memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted with Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.