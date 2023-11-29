Richard Mull (1937 – 2023)

(Former Fulton County Fair Board Member)

Richard C. Mull, age 85, of Wauseon, passed away early Monday morning in his home. Richard had been a lifelong area farmer. He had been on the Fulton County Fair Board for approximately 30 years, and on the board of directors for the Fulton County Historical Society.

Richard was born in Ridgeville Corners, Ohio on December 27, 1937, the son of Corvin and Helen (Mahler) Mull. On October 20, 1957 he married Mary Ann Tedrow, and she preceded him in death last year.

Richard was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon where he had served as a deacon and trustee, and also sang in the choir.

He was also a member of the Fulton County Farm Bureau, and the Fulton County Cattle Feeders. He had also been a 4-H Advisor when he was younger, was in a bowling league in Wauseon, enjoyed woodworking, camping with the grandchildren, attending as many events as he could of the grandchildren’s school and sporting event, and enjoyed fishing trips up north with friends.

Surviving is daughter, Peggy Dopp (Roger Fickle) of Wauseon; son, John Mull of Wauseon; daughter-in-law, Jean Mull of Bellevue; grandchildren, Michelle (Jeff) Burke, Michael (Tracy) Dopp, Molly (Tim) Alexander, Corvin Mull and Kaden Mull; great-grandchildren, Lorelei, Declan, Trinity, and Destiny (with one more on the way!). He is also survived by his sister, Barb (Jay) Luft of Pataskala, Ohio; special caregiver, Sue Rinehart, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann; son, Michael E. Mull; son-in-law, Michael Dopp, Sr. and great-grandson, Paul.

Visitation for Richard will be held from 2:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, December 1, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon, with Pastor Ashley Rosa-Ruggieri, officiating.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to Trinity Lutheran Church or the Fulton County Fair Foundation.