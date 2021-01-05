Richard “Puggie” Beck (1943-2021)

Richard “Puggie” Beck, age 77, of Pettisville, passed away on January 2, 2021 surrounded by his wife and children. Puggie was born at the Detwiler Manor in Wauseon on September 22, 1943 to Kenneth and Ivah (Frey) Beck. Puggie graduated from Pettisville High School in 1962.

While serving in 1-W service as an orderly, for Good Samaritan Hospital in Portland, Oregon, Puggie assisted Dr. Drake and Mr. Willock (engineer) in designing one of the first functioning home dialysis machines. That is where he also met his wife Judy Nitzsche originally of Beemer, Nebraska, who was serving there as well. They were married October 12, 1968, in Zion Mennonite Church.

Puggie was employed at Liechty Farm Equipment for fifty years, retiring in 2013 at the age of 70. During his time there he earned the love and respect of farmers all over the Tri-State area for his diesel engine expertise and his genuine love and concern for them personally. Many of these farmers have remained lifelong friends.

Puggie loved spending time with his kids and grandkids. He spent hours on bleachers and in auditoriums cheering them on. Other favorite activities included making huge bonfires in the woods and traveling with Judy to spend time at “The Love Shack” in the middle of the desert outside of Yucca, Arizona.

Puggie was part of the founding families of Zion Mennonite Church and was active there his whole life. He has served in many different capacities from greeter, to trustee, to search committee member.

Surviving is his brother, Mervin (Nancy) Beck of Chicago, Illinois; his wife of 52 years, Judy; children – Darla (Mark) Rupp of Pettisville, Duane Beck of Pettisville, and Jo (Doug) Aeschliman of Wauseon; grandchildren – Aaron and Nathan Pete Rupp, Marissa Beck, and Samantha Aeschliman. Puggie was preceded in death by his grandson, Kyle Beck.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, all services will be private. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be given to the Zion Mennonite Youth Group. Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with arrangements.

