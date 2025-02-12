Rita Clark (1931 – 2025)

(Stryker Resident)

Rita Joan Clark, age 93, of Stryker, OH, passed away at home on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

Rita was born in Lima, OH, on October 16, 1931, the daughter of the late Burlin and Edith (Johns) Boop. On August 27, 1960, she married Wendell Thyer Clark, who died on January 13, 2019.

Rita had been employed at St. Rita’s Hospital, Lima, OH, Stryker Medical Group, Stryker, OH, and Lauber Manufacturing, Archbold, OH. She also helped with the family farm.

Survivors include one son, Dewayne (Laurel) Clark of West Unity, OH; two daughters, Dagmar (Bruce) King and Darlene (Andrew) Doriot; grandchildren: Austin Clark, Shae (Kurt) Parliment, Alicia (John) Winpisinger, Max (Shannon) King, Gabriel King, Emma Rodeheaver, Breanna Doriot, and Logan Doriot; great-grandchildren: Avera Parliment, JD Winpisinger, and Brady Winpisinger; and two brothers, Ted (Sharon) Boop and Terry (Linda) Boop.

Rita was preceded in death by her son, Dwight T. Clark; one brother, Bernard Boop; and two sisters, Lucille Miller and Patricia Sherrick.

Rita became deaf as an infant; however, that did not prevent her from being an example of grace and personal strength to her family and friends.

She was considered a matriarch amongst the women in the Deaf community, one who encouraged resilience, gratitude, and the overall well-being of the community itself.

Rita attended the Ohio School for the Deaf in Columbus, OH. She was a member of the Lima Silent Aid Society, the Ohio Association of the Deaf,the Ohio School of the Deaf Alumni Association, the National Fraternal Society of the Deaf, the Toledo Deaf Senior Citizens, and the Good Shepherd of the Deaf Lutheran Church.

Rita loved her family and those many friends who she considered like family. She enjoyed spending time with loved ones, sewing, playing all kinds of games, BINGO, the occasional trip to the casino, and instant lottery scratch-off tickets.

Visitation for Rita will be held from 2:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. on Sunday, February 16, 2025 at the Grisier-Weigel Funeral Home, 400 West Main Street, Delta, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, February 17, 2025, also at the funeral home.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Good Shepherd of the Deaf Lutheran Church, St. Jude’s, Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.