Larry Starr (1941 – 2025)

(1959 Graduate Of Montpelier High School)

Larry N. Starr, 84, of Hamilton, Indiana passed away on February 10, 2025. He was born on February 2, 1941 in Bryan to Ralph Mercer and Helen Louise (Messner) Starr.

Larry graduated from Montpelier High School in 1959 and attended Tri State College. On February 2, 1963 he married Linda J. Viers in Edgerton, Ohio and she survives.

Larry attended St. Michael the Archangel in Waterloo, Indiana. In 2006 he retired from Spangler Candy Company in Bryan after 38 years as a Project Engineer. Prior to that he worked at Challenge Cook Brothers in Bryan for several years.

Larry had a love for farming, he helped his father and grandfather on the family farm. He enjoyed boating, water skiing, snowmobiling, hunting and fishing. He took great pride in building both of his homes, in Montpelier and Hamilton Lake. Larry was known to dance and line dance, and loved showing off his moves.

He is survived by his daughters Denise (David) Calvin of Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, Christine K. Byers of Montpelier, and Dawne (Michael) Borgelt of Zeeland, Michigan; seven grandchildren Megan Peterson, Sara Kuntz, Brent Calvin, Keaton Byers, Chandler Byers, Noah Borgelt, and Luke Borgelt; eight great grandchildren; and siblings Mary Ann (Ric) Houk of Montpelier, Carol (Dick) Jenkins of Sun City, Arizona, Nancy Douglass of Montpelier, Robin Stahl of Montpelier and Becky (Alan) Apt of Montpelier.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law Randy Byers.

A time to receive friends will be on Monday, February 17th from 4-7pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. Services will be on Tuesday, February 18th at 10:30 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Edgerton with Father Daniel Borgelt to officiate.

Memorial contributions may be given to Heartland Hospice of Whitehouse. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.