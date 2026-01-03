Robert Bartholomew (1935 – 2025)

(Active Church Member; Avid Outdoors Man)

Robert Oren Bartholomew, age 90, of Toledo, Ohio, born December 19, 1935, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Wednesday afternoon, December 31, 2025.

Robert, “Bob”, or “Uncle Bob”, graduated from Blissfield High School in 1953. Bob then attended Michigan State University, pursuing a degree in police administration.

September 28, 1963, witnessed Robert marrying his wife of 55 years, Carol Scheuer, who preceded him in death on June 20, 2019.

Bob had an infectious smile, was extremely personable and brought joy to people he met. He was an active member of his church, and enjoyed reading about Christ.

He delighted in visiting with family and friends. Bob was an avid outdoors man – going on numerous hunting excursions in the western mountains.

Bob is survived by his two sisters, Patricia Rothfuss (Richard) and Marilyn Hostetter (Jim), one brother, John Bartholomew (Pat), and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Oren and Gladys Bartholomew, and one brother, James.

Visitation will be held Saturday, January 10, 2026, at 10:00 am, with a memorial service at 11:00 am, at Northwest Christian Church, 1590 West Temperance Road, Temperance, Michigan, 48182.

Memorial contributions may be made to Northwest Christian Church. Bob’s family would like to express their gratitude to Lakes of Sylvania, for their care and support.

Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home (419.826.2631). Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com