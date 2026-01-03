Frederick “Fred” Sheneman (1954 – 2025)

(Wauseon Resident)

Frederick “Fred” Melvin Sheneman, age 71, of Wauseon, passed away unexpectedly on December 29, 2025. Fred worked as a metal worker at Hess Tool and Die in Wauseon.

Fred was born on May 5, 1954, in Wauseon, to the late Herman and Thelma (Balser) Sheneman. He was also raised by his step-father, Russell Hofacer.

On April 24, 1982, he married Kelly (Mekus), and she survives. Fred was an avid car enthusiast and mechanic. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Fred is survived by his wife, Kelly; son, Jason (Cassie) Sheneman; son, Weston (Christopher) Sheneman; grandchild, Kylan; and sister, Shirley Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents and step-father, Russell Hawfaker.

A committal service will take place on Saturday, January 10, 2026, at 2:30pm, at the Wauseon Union Cemetery. Rev. Herb Weber will officiate.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Sheneman family.