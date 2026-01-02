Robert “Bob” McKee (1951 – 2026)

(Retired From GM In Defiance)

Robert “Bob” C. McKee, age 74, passed away on Thursday, January 1, 2026 at Bryan Parkview Hospital.

Bob was a millwright at GM in Defiance for 51 1/2 years prior to his retirement. He was a talented musician who was able to play just about any instrument.

Bob was a member of Curley’s Country Grass Band since 1995, where he played banjo. He enjoyed riding his Harley, camping and attending Bluegrass Festivals. Bob was also a member of the Scotland, Illinois Masonic Lodge.

Robert C. McKee was born October 1, 1951, in Paris, Illinois, the son of Everett and Dorothy (Murray) McKee. He married Cheryl Pullen on April 15, 1972, in Chrisman, Illinois and she survives.

Bob is also survived by his nieces, Annette (Howard) Nelson, of Perrysville, Indiana and Tammy (Todd) Satterlee, of Georgetown, Illinois and a nephew, Ricky (Theresa) McKee, of Westville, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Angela Lynne McKee and brother, Richard McKee.

Honoring Bob’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services. His arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be directed to The Michael J. Fox Foundation at www.give.michaeljfox.org/give/421686/#!/donation/checkout. Condolences may sent and the online register signed at www.krillfuneralservice.com.