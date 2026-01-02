Patricia Westerman (1935 – 2026)

(Member Of Bryan’s Wesley United Methodist)

Patricia Irene Westerman, 90, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Friday, January 2, 2026, at Evergreen Healthcare Center in Montpelier, Ohio.

Patricia was born July 21, 1935, in Ipswich, Suffolk County, England, the daughter of the late Thomas Walter Allen and Lucy Dorothy (Allison) Dunn. She was a 1950 graduate of Christ Church Secondary Modern School for Girls.

On December 10, 1983, Patricia married Norman I. Westerman in Bryan, and he preceded her in death on August 16, 2010. Patricia was a devoted homemaker who lovingly cared for her husband and children.

She was also employed at various times as a postal clerk, an usher at the Ritz Theatre, a laborer at Phillips and Piper, and at McDonald’s. Patricia was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Bryan. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, crocheting, and gambling, but most of all, she cherished the time spent with her grandchildren.

Surviving are her three children, Wayne P. (Susan) Snyder of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Perry S. (Angie) Snyder of North Carolina; and Deborah L. (Robert) Cooper of Bryan; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and four siblings.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Norman; son, Earl E. Snyder; great-granddaughter, Kyla Bree Stantz; four brothers; and three sisters.

In accordance with Patricia’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services held at this time. Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

