Robert “Bob” Miller (1933-2020)

Robert “Bob” Miller of Bryan, Ohio, formerly of Montpelier, passed away at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan on November 12, 2020. Robert was born near New Castle, Pennsylvania on August 23, 1933 to Harrold and Melva (Gerber) Miller.

Robert graduated from Huntington College School of Christian Ministries and was ordained as a minister by the Church of the United Brethren in Christ. He served as pastor for over 40 years in several churches in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, and Indiana.

He also served as Michindoh Conference treasurer for many years and was involved in the Church Camp ministry at Camp Michindoh near Hillsdale Michigan for many years. Robert was also a teacher in Bryan High School for several years in the 1960’s and early 1970’s.

On July 1, 1956 he married Gail Lacy, who preceded him in death after 64 years in the summer of 2020.

Surviving Robert are his brothers Kenneth (Deloris) Miller and Carl (Esther) Miller; his daughter, Connie J. Miller; son, Randall (Martha) Miller; daughter, Shari (Dennis) Miller Rowe; granddaughter, Christina (Sean) Futch; granddaughter, Laura Cosio; grandson, George Miller; granddaughter, Emily Miller; grandson, Andrew (Kelsi) Stine-Rowe; granddaughter, Tori (Thomas) McGraw-Rowe; grandson, Watson Rowe; granddaughter, Mychelle Rowe; and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Gail; and brothers, Donnie and John.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private burial for the family with a memorial service at a later time. Interment will take place in the Shiffler Cemetery in Williams County.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions are made to Huntington University, Huntington Indiana. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Grisier Funeral Home of Stryker has been entrusted with the arrangements.

