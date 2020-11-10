Robert “Bobby” Pollard (1948-2020)

Robert “Bobby” Pollard, age 72, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee. He was born October 2, 1948 in Harrodsburg, Kentucky to Burton and Wilma Elizabeth (Crutchfield) Pollard.

He enlisted in the United States Army on April 21, 1967, and was a Vietnam Veteran. Bobby was recipient of the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal w/2 Bronze Stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal w/ 1960 Device, Combat Infantryman Badge, Purple Heart, Bronze Star Medal, Distinguished Flying Cross, Aircraft Crewman Badge, 3 Overseas Bars, Sharpshooter and Marksman Badge.

Bobby was Honorably Discharged on April 20, 1970, and married his beloved wife, Dorothy Bond on April 13, 1973. Bobby worked as a grid caster for Johnson’s Controls, retiring in 2009.

Bobbie was an all around sports enthusiast and big fan of the University of Kentucky Basketball. He loved coon hunting, riding motorcycles for pleasure, playing cards and shooting pool. He never missed his grandchildren’s soccer games up at the park and was always there to lend a helping hand to his son, Lonnie.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving and devoted wife of 47 years, Dorothy; son, Lonnie (Stacey) Pollard; grandchildren, Robby (Ashley) Eason, Elizabeth Eason (Korey), Christy Eason, Kayla, and Robin (Mark) King; great-grandchildren, Remy, Kendyll, Rae Lynn, Weston, Khloe, Danielle, Alyia, Garrison, Noah, Nathan, Colton, Cammie and Robby; as well as his sister, Pat (Don) Gibson and many nieces and nephews.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Burton and Wilma; and sons, Steven Pollard and Robby Eason.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 11th from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton. Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 12th at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Kenny Garland officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com