Robert Dunbar (1937-2020)

Robert B. Dunbar, 83 years, of Camden, Michigan, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020, at Hillsdale Hospital, Hillsdale, Michigan. Robert was born July 19, 1937, in Grand Rapids, Ohio, the son of the late Boyd and Lena (Ross) Dunbar.

He was a 1956 graduate of Delta High School, Delta, Ohio. He was an Army veteran, serving from 1956 – 1959. He married Candice Heath on July 6, 2005, in Bryan, Ohio, and she survives. Robert was a shoe salesman for Pic-way Shoe Mart for nearly 40 years.

After this, he became a welder for Morbark and worked as a groundkeeper for The Pines golf course near Wiedman, Michigan. He was a member of New Hope Brethren Church in Camden. Bob enjoyed woodworking, being outside and mowing the lawn was a great day for him. He treasured the time he could spend with his family and grandchildren.

Surviving is his wife, Candice “Candy” Dunbar of Camden, Michigan; five children, Roxanna (Jim) Kavanaugh of Atlanta, Georgia, Doran Blakeslee of Chicago, Illinois, Clifford (Mia) Ruggles of Manassas, Virginia, Camie (Randy) Hart of Bryan, Ohio, and Ruth (Mark) Carder of Ney, Ohio; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; one sister, Judy (Larry) Thimbler of Lake Seneca, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Richard Dunbar and one sister, Janet Dunbar.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation and services will be private for the family. Interment will be made in East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Okemos, Michigan. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio, 43506. (419-636-3139).

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the Gospel Barn, 4751 Bankers Road, Hillsdale, Michigan 49242.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com