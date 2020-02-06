Robert Gearhart (1933-2020)

Robert F. Gearhart, 86, of Montpelier, passed away Wednesday at his home. He was born on July 8, 1933, in Florence Township, Williams County, to Irvin L. and Esther L. (Hager) Gearhart.

Bob graduated from Edon High School in 1951. He served his country in the United States Army during peacetime.

Bob was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Montpelier. In 1997 he retired from ARO Corp. in Bryan after 35 years as a foreman and 15 years as a setup man. He was also the owner/operator of a farm in Bridgewater Township for a number of years.

He is survived by his children, Alan (Julie) Gearhart of Montpelier, David (Ellen) Gearhart of Montpelier, Christine Whitis of Pioneer, Laura (Todd) Martin of Bristol, Indiana, and Julie (Andy) Carlson of Pioneer; 14 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren; and sister, Judy (James) Husted of South Carolina.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Lois (Kuehn) in 1992; second wife, Geraldine (Hackert) in 2016; a son-in-law Ed Whitis; four brothers; and three sisters.

Visitation for Bob will be from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Services will be at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Montpelier with Pastor Paul Gruetter to officiate. Interment will follow at Edon Cemetery in Edon, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be given to CHP Hospice or St. John's Lutheran Church.