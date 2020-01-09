Robert Hollstein, Sr. (1946-2020)

Robert C. Hollstein, Sr., 73 years, of West Unity, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020, in his residence, with his loving family at his side. Bob was born December 18, 1946, Wauseon, Ohio, the son of the late Lawrence C. and Pearl (Hamilton) Hollstein.

He attended Alvordton Schools. He married Alice Pearson on June 12, 1970, in Montpelier, and she survives. Bob was employed by the Williams County Department of Aging for 29 years. He was also employed by the Village of Alvordton for 30 years.

Bob attended Olive Branch Christian Union Church, Fayette. He served as a Volunteer Fireman for the Alvordton Fire Department for the past 53 years. He was a member of the Williams County Fireman’s Association, as well as the Northwest Ohio Volunteer Fireman’s Association.

He was a former member of the West Unity Jaycees. Bob lovingly participated in the Easter Drama at River of Life Church in Montpelier. Bob was an avid Ohio State fan! He enjoyed working outside, tending to his yard and flower beds.

Bob was known as a man who always helped neighbors and others. He truly treasured the time he spent with his family making memories.

In addition to his wife Alice, Bob is survived by five children, Michelle (Adam) Currier of Lima, Ohio, Jennifer Crowder of Montpelier, Alicia (Dan) Coburn of Edgerton, Robert C. (Kelly) Hollstein, Jr. of Pioneer and Matthew (Jennifer) Hollstein of Navarre, Ohio; 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; one brother, Michael (Pat) Hollstein of Alvordton.

He was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather, Blair Miller, one brother, William Miller and one sister, Brenda Schelling.

Visitation for Robert C. Hollstein, Sr., will be held Monday, January 13, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home – LYNN STREET CHAPEL, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, where funeral services will begin at 4:00 p.m. Monday with Pastor Jay Moore officiating. Interment will be private.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the Alvordton Fire Department, Community Health Professionals Hospice or the Williams County Department of Aging.

