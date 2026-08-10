Tiffany E. Prayter (1981 – 2026)

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(1999 Graduate Of Pettisville High School)

Tiffany Ellen Prayter (Grieser), daughter of Roger Leroy Grieser and Karen Elaine Grieser, was born on July 4, 1981, at the Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon.

She lived to be 45 years of age, until passing on Aug. 8, 2026 at Ebeid Hospice Residence.

Survived by her husband, James, and their three children; Brooklyn, Camryn and Boston; and her mother, Karen; siblings Lonnie (Dawn) Grieser of Douglasville, Georgia, Bonnie (Andy) Davis of Wauseon and Tyler (Amanda) Grieser of St. Charles, Missouri. Also many nieces and nephews who truly loved and adored her.

Preceded in death by father Roger; grandmothers Magdalene Grieser and Lucille Wood and also infant niece Amber Davis.

She spent her childhood and graduated from Pettisville, Class of 1999. At the age of 21 she married her high school sweetheart, James Prayter, Jr. from Wauseon. They lived in Toledo while she found and started on her career path of being a teacher, having their first daughter Brooklyn in her first year of teaching.

At Waterville Primary she taught third grade for 17 years and was loved by many students, parents, and teachers as well. During the majority of those years she lived in Swanton, Ohio, where she and her husband continued to grow their family, adding Camryn and Boston.

She was always so easy going, adventurous, and caring. She was loved by so many and had the most infectious laugh. Tiffany would make learning fun and left an impact on so many students and families. She would always tell the students to “just do your best.”

She was always wanting to go to new places and experience new restaurants, but still valued some traditions. She never wanted to eat at any restaurants that were available at home.

However, there were certain restaurants that were tradition to stop at when traveling. The family took vacations of all varieties but had a tradition to take a beach vacation every summer.

There were many vacations up and down the Lake Michigan coastline, multiple trips to St. Augustine, and also made a few visits to family in Panama City Beach, Florida and Georgia and last year they traveled to Myrtle Beach.

She loved shopping in the small town shops and the tourist merchandise shops with her daughters. Her love for shoes, flip-flops and boots cannot be matched by anyone out there.

She was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Bears and her favorite, The Ohio State Buckeyes. If you weren’t a fan of one of these teams, she loved to give you grief when her favorite team beat yours, especially when Ohio State beat “That Team Up North”!

She always loved to make you smile and send words of encouragement when she knew someone needed it. When family and close friends had a birthday, you could always expect to get 20 to 30 or more “Happy birthday” Giphy texts when you least expected it that day. She did this to make everyone laugh and have a good day!

As a mother she was absolutely amazing, always putting the kids at the top of her priorities. During these last three years fighting her cancer, she didn’t miss anything involving her kids. There were multiple vacations that were almost derailed because of surgeries or treatments, but she wouldn’t have it.

She literally left on a spring break vacation hours after having surgery. She shouldn’t have attempted to go on this summer’s cabin trip but she was so determined that the children enjoy their traditional cabin trip with their family. Her goal was always to make memories for and with her kids and family!

Visitation for Tiffany will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026, at Emmaus Lutheran Church in Wauseon, from noon to 7 p.m. A funeral service will take place on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026, at 11 a.m., at the church, with Pastor Ted Rellstab officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the benevolence of the family. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Prayter family. The obituary for Tiffany was lovingly prepared by her family.