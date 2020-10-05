Robert Lorentz (1937-2020)

Robert G. Lorentz, age 82, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away peacefully early on Saturday, October 3, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his family, after a brief illness. Mr. Lorentz was a veteran of the United States Air Force and was employed by the Bryan City Street Department for many years.

Following his retirement of one year, he returned to work for the Bryan Parks and Rec Department for a number of years. Bob coached the Braves Little League Baseball team in Bryan for twenty-seven years and enjoyed all kinds of sports, including watching NASCAR racing, of which he was a big Jeff Gordon fan. He also enjoyed dancing, especially square dancing, and traveling.

Robert G. “Bob” Lorentz was born on December 31, 1937, in Stryker, Ohio, the son of Alvin Fred and Vesta (Sonanstine) Lorentz. He married Judith Marie Hudkins on February 18, 1961, in Williams Center, Ohio, and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are one daughter, Denise (Jorge) Ruiz, of Coraopolis, Pennsylvania; two sons, Dennis (Dee) Lorentz, of Bryan, and Dean (Jennifer) Lorentz, of Sandusky, Ohio; five grandsons; two granddaughters; one great-grandson; six great-granddaughters; two great-great-grandsons; one brother, Ed (Betty) Lorentz, of Bryan; and one sister, Betty (Robert) Flory, of Bryan.

He was also preceded in death by an infant sister, Martha Mae Lorentz; two brothers, Fred and Jake Lorentz; four sisters, Alice Lorentz, Mildred Winover, Helen Castor, and Ruth Detwiler; and two grandsons, Dylan Michael and Matthew Thomas Ruiz.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Services will follow at 1:30 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home with Reverend Peter Paige officiating. Private interment will take place at a later date in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness are asked to please share their condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Memorials are requested to Bryan Baseball Association.