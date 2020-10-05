Lucille Myers (1933-2020)

Lucille M. Myers, age 87, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 11:10 A.M. on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance, Ohio, after an extended illness. Mrs. Myers was a graduate of Jewell High School and worked as a secretary for many years along side her husband in his Allstate Insurance Agency.

She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Bryan, Bryan Moose Lodge, #1064, and Bryan Eagles Aerie #2233. Lucille was a devoted homemaker who loved her cats, gambling in Las Vegas and playing on the local Bingo circuit.

Lucille M. Myers was born on March 7, 1933, in Defiance, Ohio, the daughter of Wilbur and Katherine (Breckler) McCann. She married Robert “Bob” Nye and he preceded her in death on July 5, 1956. She then married Richard A. Myers on April 4, 1959, in Bryan, and he preceded on January 13, 2017.

Survivors include her children, Roberta (Jim) Snivley, of Coldwater, Michigan, Dennis (Kim) Nye, of Bryan and Lisa (Paul) Zeinert, also of Bryan; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Wilma Wortkoetter, of Bryan. She was also preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Richard and Pat McCann; a sister, Helene Clemens; and a granddaughter, Rachael Rupp.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, from 12:00-1:00 P.M. in St. Patrick Catholic Church, Bryan, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 P.M. in the church with Reverend Andrew Wellmann officiating. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery, Defiance.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness are asked to please share their condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Memorials are requested to St. Patrick Catholic Church.