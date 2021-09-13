Robert Murray, Jr. (1955-2021)

Robert A. Murray, Jr., age 65, of Delta, Ohio, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021, at McLaren’s St. Luke’s Hospital. He was born November 22, 1955 in Wauseon, Ohio to Robert A., Sr. and Peggy (Pultz) Murray.

Bob was a graduate of Delta High School, and married his beloved wife, Kathleen on June 22, 1974.

Bob owned and operated Bob Murray Construction. Bob was not only known for his strong work ethic, but also his friendliness to everyone he met, and taking the time to talk.

His generosity and kindness to his family will always be remembered.

Bob will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 47 years, Kathleen; children, Robert A. Murray, III, Helen M. Murray and Steven J. Murray, and his granddaugther, Madeline R. Murray. Bob was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held Thursday, September 16th from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton (419.826.2631). Funeral services will be held Friday, September 17th at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com