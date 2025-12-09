Robert Tom (1934 – 2025)

(1953 Graduate Of Montpelier High School)

Robert L. Tom peacefully passed away at the age of 91, on November 30, 2025, at the CHP Inpatient Hospice facility in Defiance, Ohio.

Robert was born on March 2, 1934, to Floyd and Gail (Woods) Tom at their home in Pittsford, Michigan.

He attended Hay Jay Elementary and graduated from Montpelier High School in 1953. On July 15, 1966, he married Janice “Lynette” Brown, and together they celebrated 58 anniversaries until her passing on February 27, 2025.

Robert lived a full and active life, always staying busy and embracing new experiences. His work took him across the United States as a long-haul truck driver, allowing him to see nearly every corner of the country.

He also enjoyed traveling internationally, visiting the Bahamas, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Italy, England, Germany, Switzerland, France, and more.

Over the years, he worked in many roles—railroad worker, real estate broker, factory worker, farmer, auctioneer, and truck driver. When he wasn’t working or traveling, he enjoyed playing cards, doing puzzles, and making new friends everywhere he went.

Faith was the foundation of Robert’s life. He loved Jesus more than anything and lived his faith boldly and joyfully. He never hid his light, and his passion for Christ radiated through his infectious smile and his servant’s heart.

He genuinely never met a stranger and could talk to anyone who was willing to listen. Even in the final weeks of his life, he told everyone he met that his “one and only job was to bring people to Christ.”

Robert was deeply involved in ministry and missions. He was an avid member of Solid Rock Community Church in West Unity, Ohio, where he served on the Missions Board for many years.

He actively supported a variety of mission efforts, including CPC Women’s Health Resources, Kairos Prison Ministries, the Midwest Missions Distribution Center, and numerous missionary organizations.

Generous and giving by nature, he loved blessing others however he could—through service, encouragement, or simple acts of kindness.

Robert proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Airborne as a paratrooper during the Korean War. During his service, he was a member of the Division Rifle Team, the Regimental Pistol Team, and Heavy Artillery.

His patriotism was evident throughout his life, reflected in his love for American flags, bald eagles, and all things red, white, and blue.

He is survived by his children Dan (Mayela) Tom of Columbus, OH; Sharla (Rob) Young of Montpelier, OH; and Mari Ickes of Nashville, TN; his stepson Scott Crow of Chicago, IL; and his sister Dorothy Steiner-Kirk of Fairlawn, OH. He was blessed to be known as “Pops” or “Papa” by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Always wanting to help others, Robert made one final act of generosity by donating his body for scientific research.

A Celebration of Life will be held on December 13, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at Thompson-Geesey Funeral Home in Montpelier, Ohio, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. To honor Robert’s deep love of country, the family invites attendees to wear red, white, or blue. During the service, guests will have an opportunity to share their favorite memories of Robert.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CPC Women’s Health Resources, Kairos Prison Ministries, Midwest Mission Distribution Center, or CHP Inpatient Hospice. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.