Delmer “Del” Pike (1936 – 2025)

(Resident Of Wauseon)

Delmer E. “Del” Pike, age 89, of Wauseon, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 5, 2025 at Ayden Healthcare in Wauseon.

He was born on August 23, 1936, in Michigan to Lucius Pearly and Mabel Neoma (Wyse) Pike. Del married Vera (Johnson) Pike and were married for 69 years.

He was the head of maintenance for Sylvania Schools, retiring after 45 years of dedicated service.

As an outdoorsman and handyman, he loved working and maintaining his 40 acre woods where he spent most of his time. Del enjoyed music, riding his motorcycle, watching sports and supporting his grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s school and sporting events.

He is survived by his wife, Vera Pike; son, Ed Pike of West Unity; daughter, Laura Reynolds of Wauseon; grandchildren, Shane (Alexandra) Reynolds of Napoleon, Jesse (Tiffany) Pike of West Unity, Jeremy (Erin) Reynolds of Troy and Travis Reynolds of Wauseon and nine great-grandchildren.

Visitation and services for Del will be private.