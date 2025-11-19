Roger Henricks (1940 – 2025)



(Napoleon Resident; Born In Delta)

Roger L. Henricks, 85, of Napoleon, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 14, 2025. He was born in Delta, Ohio on May 27, 1940, to the late Donald and Irena (Osterhout) Henricks. On December 9, 1988, Roger married Judith Dimon who preceded him in death on February 2, 2025.

Roger proudly served his country in the United States Navy before continuing his commitment to fellow veterans as Commander of Amvets Post 1313, a role that reflected his deep love of his country.

After his military service, he dedicated 42 years of hard work and loyalty to Tenneco Manufacturers, where he built lasting friendships and took great pride in his work.

He had a special place in his heart for animals—whether it was his loyal dogs over the years or the squirrels he loved feeding in the yard. A gifted woodworker, Roger poured his creativity and care into every piece he made, crafting beautiful furniture and handmade treasures that his family will cherish forever.

Above all, his greatest joy came from time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Their laughter, visits, and the memories they created together were truly the light of his life.

Roger is survived by his daughters, Shelly (Bruce) Johnson and Shonda (Tim) Okuley; grandchildren, Kaylie (Chris) Johnson, Tyler (April) Johnson, Devin (Kathryn) Johnson, Destinie (Alex) Carroll, Ryan Okuley, Lauren Okuley, and Jenna Okuley; 14 great grandchildren; and siblings, JoAnn Gessner, Joyce Kishpaugh, Peggy Atkinson, Lonnie Henricks, Richard Henricks, and William Henricks.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Judie; and brothers, Larry Henricks and Terry Henricks.

Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Henry County Humane Society. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.