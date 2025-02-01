Dianne Wyrick (1937 – 2025)

Dianne (Fletcher) Wyrick, 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 25th at Waterford Assisted Living in Perrysburg under hospice care. Her loving husband, Edwin, of 62 years was by her side.

She was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend to many. Dianne often expressed the need to show compassion and love to others, by putting Christ first, others second and herself third.

She was born on August 14, 1937 in Montpelier, Ohio to Paul Maynard and Helen (Schell) Fletcher. Dianne graduated from Montpelier High School in 1955 and later received an Associate’s Degree in Medical Secretary from Elkhart University.

On September 15, 1962 Dianne married Edwin Ross Wyrick at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Montpelier, Ohio; and they resided in West Unity where she was a homemaker and nurse.

In 1970, the couple moved to Archbold, Ohio, where Dianne worked as a librarian at the McLaughlin Memorial Library. She was a long time member of Clay United Methodist Church in West Unity and St. John’s Christian Church in Archbold. She participated in and hosted a small group (The Seekers), bible studies and served on Consistory.

Dianne also volunteered for the Fulton County Board of Elections, the Archbold Community Library, Archbold Athletic Association, Fulton County Hospital and was a member of the Business and Professional Women’s Foundation (BPW).

Dianne had many hobbies. She was an avid reader, dog lover, bridge player, fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and Indiana basketball. She also enjoyed listening to the JP McCarthy show, Ernie Harwell and Cincinnati Reds baseball on the radio.

In 1996, Ed and Dianne purchased the historical Murbach house on North Defiance Street in Archbold; where they enjoyed renovating, decorating, gardening and entertaining family and friends.

She is survived by her husband and “greatest joy” Edwin, and loving children Dean Alan Wyrick (Laura) of Perrysburg, Ohio and Curtis Edwin Wyrick (Molly) of Monclova, Ohio. She is also survived by grandchildren Allison (Wyrick) Reddick (James), Emily (Wyrick) Mack (Robert Austin), Kyle David Wyrick (Charlotte), Madeline Jane Wyrick (Grant Kudzia) and Benjamin Henry Wyrick; great grandchildren Owen James Reddick, Mae Allison Mack and Wesley Dean Reddick; sister Terry (Fletcher) Brown, nieces and nephew Christine (Rozell) Kirk, Denise (Rozell) Muehfeld, Kelby William Brown and Becky Jo Brown in addition to many great nieces and nephews.

Dianne was proceeded in death by her parents, father and mother-in-law Henry and Gladys Wyrick, sister Carol (Broadway) Rozell and brothers-in-law Larry Brown and Roy Rozell.

Easter was Dianne’s favorite time of year. To honor her, visitation will be held at St. John’s Christian Church (700 South Defiance Street, Archbold, Ohio) from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, April 25, 2025. A Celebration of Life service will be held at St. John’s Christian Church on Saturday, April 26 beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer, Ohio.

Contributions may be made to St. John’s Christian Church, 700 South Defiance Street, Archbold, Ohio to the Memorial Fund or Legacy Fund. www.ShortFuneralHome.com