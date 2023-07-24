Roger Schwender (1947 – 2023)

(Resident Of Bryan)

Roger L. Schwender, age 76, of Bryan, Ohio passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance. Roger retired from Continental General Tire with over 30 years of service.

Roger L . Schwender was born on January 29, 1947 in Spencer, West Virginia, the son of Oris and Erma (Burgess) Schwender.

He married Karen S. Love on September 10, 1965 in Angola, Indiana and she preceded him in death on October 10, 2007.

Roger is survived by his sons, Roger M. “Monty” (April) Schwender, of Bryan and Joseph M. “Marty” (Tami) Schwender, of Sparks, Nevada; daughter, Lori (Charlie Harder) Schwender, of Defiance; 5 grandchildren, Samantha (Dustin) Hartzell, of Bryan, Kennedy (Treston) Gonzales, of Angola, Rosalina Schwender, of Bryan, Tori (Ryan) Cunningham, of Woodland, California, and Cade Schwender, Sparks, Nevada; 6 great-grandchildren, Chloe, Emilia, Harper, Lainey, Presley and Irie and a brother, Bruce Schwender.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brothers, John, Richard, and Donald Schwender and Larry Burgess and his sister, Doris Sayers.

In accordance with Roger’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services held. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan has been entrusted with his arrangements. He will be laid to rest at Fountain Grove Cemetery next to his wife.

