Diane Cole (1941 – 2023)

(Swanton Resident)

Veteran

Diane Marie Cole, age 82, of Swanton, peacefully passed away at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo on Saturday morning, July 22, 2023 with her loving family by her side.

She was born in Springville, NY on July 5, 1941 to Edgar McLean and Marie (Pierce) McLean. After graduating high school from Griffith Institute in New York she worked at IBM as a programmer and later entered the Marines where she served in the Military Police from 1959 – 1960 at Camp Lejune, before being honorably discharged.

After returning from military service, Diane was an administrative clerk with Cleveland Metal Abrasives for many years, before retiring from Industrial Heating Equipment in Delta.

On May 19, 1978, she married Robert E. Cole and he survives. Diane enjoyed traveling, caring for her canine and feline companions and will always be remembered for her talent of cooking.

Through the years, she and her husband’s loving hearts took in and supported many young children; providing a place to stay and caring for their emotional and self-esteem needs.

Diane is survived by her husband of 45 years, Robert; son, Fredric Reimann and brothers, William McLean and Dennis (Donna) McLean.

In honoring her wishes, there will be no public services. Cremation and arrangements are cared for by Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109, Delta, Ohio 43515.

Those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to the Polycystic Kidney Foundation at PKD Foundation, P.O Box 871847, Kansas City, MO 64187 in her memory.