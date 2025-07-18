Roger Weaver (1946 – 2025)

(Attended Wauseon First Church Of God)

Roger E. Weaver, age 78, of Wauseon, passed away Monday morning, July 14, 2025 peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice.

He was born on July 15, 1946 in Napoleon, Ohio to Harold and Grace (Bost) Weaver. Roger graduated from Napoleon High School, Class of 1964.

He later served his country proudly in the U.S. Air Force for four years as part of the air police. Following his time in the military he went on to work for Henry County Sheriff’s Department as a Deputy and finished his career after 30 years of service as a Lieutenant with the Napoleon Police Department. Roger was the first Detective that the Napoleon Police Department hired.

After he retired from the police department he planned on taking the “summer off” and plan for another job. Naturally, he fell into babysitting for his three grandsons, he loved every single minute of his time spent with them and his grandsons are forever thankful.

Roger could be found in his downtime collecting vinyl records, movies, Civil War and WWII books. He was also a fan of the OSU Buckeye’s and loved watching wresting on TV. He was a member of American Legion Post 300, Napoleon, Ohio and attended church with his wife at First Church of God in Wauseon.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Sharon (Van Pelt) Weaver of Wauseon; daughter, Shelley Weaver (Jeremie Kemarly) of Napoleon; grandsons, Timothy (Dezy) Rhoads of Wauseon, Kody (Jenna) Rhoads and Kory Rhoads both of Napoleon; great-grandchildren, Anna, Addison, Ariel, Timothy and Everleigh Rhoads; sister, Charlene (Doug) Baur; brother-in-law, Wes (Laura) Van Pelt of Summerville, SC and many thoughtful and loving cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and great-granddaughter, Kayleigh.

A memorial service was held on Friday, July 18, 2025 at First Church of God in Wauseon with Pastor Mike Harmon officiating.

Memorial Contributions may be made in Roger’s memory to: CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice, 6817 State Route 66 N., Defiance, Ohio 43512.

Roger’s family would like to thank all the nurses and staff at CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice for the wonderful, tender care that was given to their husband, father and grandpa.