Kevin Lucas (1954 – 2025)

Kevin L. Lucas, age 71, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, July 17, 2025 at Evergreen Healthcare Center, Montpelier, Ohio.

Kevin was a veteran of the US Navy and served during the Vietnam War. He worked as a truck driver for Schneider Trucking.

Kevin was a member of the Bryan Eagles Aerie 2233 and former member of the Bryan American Legion Post 284. He enjoyed woodworking in his free time.

Kevin L. Lucas was born on July 7, 1954, in Hicksville, Ohio, the son of Carl J. and Betty (Dorsey) Lucas. He was a graduate of Antwerp High School and Northwest State Community College with a degree in engineering.

Kevin is survived by his son, Ben (Carla) Lucas, of Defiance; grandchildren, Calla Lucas and Tavis Lucas, both of Bryan, Kash Lucas, of Defiance and Courtney (Ethan Hanning) Cox, of Canal Winchester, OH and brothers, Dennis (June) Lucas, Rod (Deb) Lucas, Tim Lucas and Mike Lucas.

He was preceded in death by his son and daughter-in-law, Joshua Kevin Lucas and Autumn Marie Lucas, and his parents.

A time for friends and family to gather to celebrate Kevin’s life will be held on Thursday, July 24, 2025 from 4:00-7:00 pm in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to a charity of the donor’s choice. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.