Rollin Smith (1940 – 2024)

(Resident Of Wauseon)

Veteran

Rollin Edward Smith, age 83, of Wauseon, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2024 at Community Health Professionals Defiance Inpatient Hospice.

He was born in Cleveland, OH on November 27, 1940 to Raymond Smith and Dorothy (Zbikowski) Smith.

After high school, he married Diana Barth and together were blessed with three children, Greg, Lisa and Trisha.

Rollin entered the U.S Army where he served during the Vietnam War from 1963-1965, when he was honorably discharged.

Upon arriving back, he began working for Branch Motor Express in Cleveland and eventually would be relocated to Ohio; where he served many years before their closing. Rollin then served with Tri State Expediting before retiring.

He enjoyed many hobbies including fishing, crafts, playing the guitar and cheering on his beloved Cleveland Browns.

As a gifted woodworker, one of Rollin’s proudest accomplishments was building his log cabin from the ground up.

He is survived by his children, Greg (Kim Brown) Smith of Delta, Lisa (Eric) Kunkel of Wauseon and Trisha St. Clair of Wauseon; grandchildren, Amber (Pete) Savage, Amanda (Thomas) Hawkins, Joshua (Destiny) Miller, Samantha St. Clair, Justin (Amanda Jefferies) St. Clair, Cory Smith and Taylor Brown; great grandchildren, Kaiden, Brynleigh and Oakleigh Savage, Lucas Hawkins, Jameson and Delani Miller, Norah, Audrianna and Azlynn St. Clair, Tony Schiavone and Jaxon Adams; brother-in-law, George Hruby and special companion, Julia Smith; whom he shared much time with.

Rollin was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond, and Dorothy; wife, Nancy (Polland) Smith; brother, Robert Smith and sister, Eileen Hruby.

A celebration of Rollin’s life will begin at 1:00 PM on Sunday, March 17, 2024 at the Wauseon VFW, 1133 N. Ottokee St., Wauseon, Ohio 43567.

Arrangements have been entrusted with Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109, Delta, Ohio 43515. Please visit www.barnesfuneralchapel.com to send condolences to Rollin’s family.