Leon Rendeiro, Sr. (1949 – 2024)

Leon Gaston Rendeiro, Sr., of Pioneer, Ohio, passed away on February 11, 2024 at the age of 74. Raised in Cleveland, Leon was the son of the late Catherine “Kitty” Carlyn.

Leon was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving during the Vietnam War and was a recipient of the Purple Heart Medal.

Leon was a proud member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2233 in Bryan, Ohio and Moose Lodge #312 in Montpelier, Ohio.

Leon is survived by his children: Leon G. Rendeiro, Jr (Kelby), Anissa Rendeiro-Russell (Jeff) and Brett A. Rendeiro (Gina); eight grandchildren, including Michael, Nicholas, Christopher, Tyler and Allison; five great-grandchildren; siblings Toni Peto (Dennis), Cathy Duncan, Mike Carlyn, Sue Tomasheski and Tim Carlyn (Diana); numerous nieces and nephews; and good friends Gary and Sheri Schroeder. Leon was preceded in death by his brother Frank Rendeiro.

An internment service will be held at the Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio on Friday, March 8, 2024 at 12:45 pm.

Services have been entrusted to the Thompson Funeral Home, Montpelier, Ohio. Condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.