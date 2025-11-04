Ron Grieser (1951 – 2025)

(Archbold High School Graduate)

Ron D. Grieser, age 74 years, of Archbold passed away Tuesday morning, November 4, 2025, at Fulton Manor in Wauseon.

He was born January 6, 1951, in Bryan the son of Lloyd and Mary Elvesta (Christner) Grieser.

A graduate of Archbold High School, he then went on to receive an associate degree from Northwest State Community College and then worked for Anderson Vreeland in Bryan before retiring in 2013.

Ron enjoyed vacation at Little Eden, fishing, coffee with friends at various places, watching Ohio State and the Cleveland sports teams and most of all spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of Zion Mennonite Church.

He is survived by his two children, Chad (Angel) Grieser and Lisa (Ben) Osterland both of Archbold; five grandchildren, Jaden, Trevor and Kadie Osterland and Lucas and Isaac Grieser; and his sister, Colette (Mark) Yoder-Overly of Fort Wayne, IN. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be held on Tuesday, November 11, at 6 PM at Zion Mennonite Church with Pastors Sue Short and John David Thacker officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-6 PM before the service.

The family suggests that memorials be given to the Ronald McDonald House Charities. www.ShortFuneralHome.com