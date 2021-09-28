Marion “Ed” Dohm (1944-2021)

Marion “Ed” Dohm, age 77, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at Park View Nursing Center in Edgerton on Monday, September 20, 2021.

Ed was a US Army veteran who served in Germany from 1962-1965. Ed worked at the Aro Corporation, Iron Workers Union, Bryan City Schools and retired as a truck driver.

He was a member of the First Church of Christ in Bryan and enjoyed fishing and boating at their place on Little Long Lake.

Marion E. Dohm was born on May 6, 1944, in Waldron, Michigan, the son of Ralph and Loretta (Albery) Dohm, Sr. He was a 1962 graduate of Fayette High School. He married Patricia A. Rosendaul on March 23, 1968 in Bryan and she survives.

Ed is also survived by his sons, Ryan Dohm, of Los Angeles, California, Jason (Melanie Rife) Dohm, of Auburn, Indiana and Adam (Rebekah) Dohm, of Toledo; grandchildren, Gibson and Emma Dohm and a brother, Ralph Dohm, Jr., of Stryker.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Ross Dohm and brother James Dohm.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, a private service will be held at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan with Pastor Dean Phillips officiating. Ed will be laid to rest at Shiffler Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the Alzheimer’s Foundation. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.