Ronald Lafontaine (1958-2022)

Ronald A. Lafontaine, age 63, formerly of Rhode Island and recently of Delta, passed away unexpectedly at his home early Tuesday morning, February 22, 2022.

He was born in Woonsocket, RI on October 29, 1958 to the late Raymond Lafontaine and Marie (McDonald) Lafontaine.

In 2013 he relocated to Delta; where he was surrounded by his loving family and daughter, Crystal. Ron currently worked for Scottdel Cushion in Swanton.

Some of his fondest hobbies included woodworking and creating and making T-shirts. He was also an active member of Design Defense Karate.

He is survived by his daughter, Crystal A. Guertin of Toledo; sisters, Charlotte Lafontaine and Christine (Ronald) Savage; brothers, Raymond and Roland Lafontaine; grandchildren, Alexia Fugere, Brandy-Leigh Guertin, Danny Guertin Jr., Autumn Guertin, Serenity Lemme, Luke Lemme and David Lemme along with many loving nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 10:00AM – 12:00 Noon on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta; where a funeral service celebrating Ron’s life will begin at 12:00 Noon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family care of Crystal Guertin.