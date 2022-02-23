Margaret Thiel (1935-2022)

Facebook

Margaret M. Thiel, age 87, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 4:05 P.M. on Monday, February 21, 2022, at Park View Nursing Center in Edgerton after a brief illness.

Mrs. Thiel was a 1953 graduate of Defiance (Ohio) High School. Throughout the years she was a secretary for attorneys John Barron and John Dwyer in Edgerton and then served as bookkeeper and secretary at St. Mary Catholic Church in Edgerton with Father Moore and bookkeeper for Rural Products in Edgerton.

She later became tax and utility clerk for the village of Edgerton for many years until her retirement.

She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Rosary Altar Society, and C.L. of C. and was a member of John D. Smith Post #10 American Legion Auxiliary.

She was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed crocheting. She also served as a Girl Scout leader in Edgerton for many years.

She was especially proud of her family, was a loving mother and grandmother, and loved watching the birds and baseball.

Margaret M. Thiel was born on February 13, 1935, in Defiance, Ohio, the daughter of Christian P. and Agnes Marie (Sponsler) Dreves.

She married Cletus F. Thiel on May 1, 1954, at St. John Catholic Church in Defiance, and he preceded her in death on December 7, 2018.

Surviving are one daughter, Cathy (Mark) Sito, of Edgerton; three grandchildren, Christian (Liz) Sito, Cale (Tiffany) Sito, and Chellie (Lamar) Dietsch; and six great-grandchildren, Drew, Peyton, Hazel, Hunter, Leben, and McKenna. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Phillip Dreves.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022, from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Edgerton. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:00 P.M. in St. Mary Catholic Church with Reverend Daniel Borgelt officiating. Interment will be in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Edgerton.

Memorials are requested to St. Mary Church or School in Edgerton or Holy Cross Catholic School in Defiance.