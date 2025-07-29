Ann Winch (1964 – 2025)

Ann Marie Winch, age 61, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, July 26, 2025, in her home surrounded by her loving family.

Ann was born March 22, 1964, in Toledo, Ohio the daughter of Charles and Sandra (Przeslawski) Craley.

Ann was a graduate of Fairview High School and then was employed by Parker Hannifin Hydraulics for the last 20 years.

Ann married Jeremy R. Winch on October 06, 2006, and he survives. Ann had a special love for her grandchildren and horses.

She enjoyed taking weekend trips with her grandchildren to hotels and water parks. She also had a new found love for Tennessee.

Survivors include, her husband, Jeremy Winch; her mother, Sandra Craley; her children, Adam (Laura) Rosebrock, Megan Rosebrock; stepchildren, Aaron (Zack) Wilson, Alex (Alexis) Winch, Tyler (Jordan) Winch and Caleb Rettle. She has 17 grandchildren, 1 great-granddaughter. Also surviving Ann, her sisters, Lisa Layne and Kim Craley, and several nieces and nephews and cousins. Ann is preceded in death by her father Charles Craley and her sister, Deb Seibert.

Ann’s wish was to be cremated. There will be no viewing, but a Celebration of Ann’s life will take place Saturday, August 9, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Bryan Eagles, 221 South Walnut Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CHP Home Care and Hospice. Ann’s family has loving prepared her obituary announcement.

Online condolences and the guest registry may be signed and given at: krillfuneralservice@aol.com.