Ronald Ray (1933 – 2025)

Ronald Earl Ray of Wauseon, Ohio passed away on July 8, 2025, just shy of his 92nd birthday, surrounded by loving family and caregivers in his home where he wished.

He was born August 1, 1933 to Thelma and Melvin Ray. Ron worked for Bob Schmidt Chevrolet for many years before retiring.

He also worked for Perfection Finishers for a short time to keep himself busy, which he always liked to be. Ron was an avid hog farmer for many years.

He was a proud Air Force Veteran always telling stories about his time in the Philippines and the beautiful women he had seen there and wanted to bring home. Ron loved to read, especially the Sunday Newspaper which he always had to have and watch old westerns on volume 100 that the neighbors could hear.

His cackling laughter and gentle bullying will be missed. Ron’s laugh and smile always lit up the room. He will be remembered for always sharing his sweets and treats with “the gang.”

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 48 years, Patricia Ray on January 3, 2006; Ron’s second wife, Yvonne Smith Ray whom he was married to for 12 years; parents, Thelma “Nana” and Melvin “Pa” Ray.

Ron is survived by his daughter, Jenny (Jon) Bruner of Wauseon, Ohio; brother, Gary Ray of Avon Lake; nieces, Julie and Megan; grandchildren, Sarah (Don) Christian of Gallion, Ohio, RJ (Yeshella) Christian of Santa Maria, California, Andrew Bruner of Kent, Jared (Rachel) Bruner of Toledo, Emily (Brad) Polus of Wauseon, Ohio; along with his special great grandchildren, whom he referred to as “the gang” for pool parties during the summer, Timothy, Ethan, Noah, Raylan, Piper, Michael, Luella and Lucas.

Ron’s family sends a heartfelt thank you to Parrish Hospice, especially Kayla, Boma and Dayjaah; special caregivers, Viki, Katie, Leah and Heather; Parkview Physicians Group of Archbold, Dr. Music, Kim and Jeannie; Lyons EMS, FCHC, and Wauseon Medic 85 for compassionate care; special neighbors, the Schmitz, Roricks, Wrights and Riegseckers.

Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109, Delta, Ohio 43515. Ron will eternally rest with Pat, Nana, and Pa at Lake Township Cemetery in Millbury, Ohio.

Family and friends will gather for a celebration of his life and honoring his 92nd birthday at 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 2, 2025 at his daughter’s home in Wauseon.

Those wishing a show of sympathy may make a memorial contribution in Ron’s memory to the Wauseon American Legion Post #265, 1105 N. Shoop Ave, Wauseon, Ohio 43567 or Parrish Hospice Care, 2232 Centennial Rd., Toledo, Ohio 43617.

