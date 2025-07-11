Ronald “Ron” Clark (1945 – 2025)

Ronald R. “Ron” Clark, age 79, of Delta, OH, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loving family. He was born on October 15, 1945 to Vern and Iva Dell (Foley) Clark, Sr. in Toledo, Ohio.

Ron married Sandra J. DeSandro on October 24, 1964. He was a hard worker throughout his life, employed with Chrysler and General Dynamics, where he retired from.

Ron’s greatest passion in life was his family; most importantly being a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. His smile, spirit and caring nature will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Left to cherish Ron’s memory are his loving wife of almost 61 years, Sandra “Sandy” Clark; daughters, Paula (John Finney) Clark and Darlene (Ronnie) Ellis; 4 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; siblings, Vern (Karen) Clark, Jr., Francis Clark, Donald Clark, John Clark, and David (Mary) Clark; many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Ron was preceded in death by his parents.

The family will receive guests on Friday, July 11, 2025 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, Swanton with Funeral Services beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home, with Pastor Maryann Reimund officiating.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Parkinson’s Foundation of Northwest Ohio, 150 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, OH 43551.