William Witt (1953 – 2025)

William Roy Witt, age 72, passed away Monday morning, July 7, 2025 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, following a brief, but courageous battle with cancer.

Bill was married to Beth Witt for 45 years until her passing in 2022. He is survived by their children: Hayley (Clint) Dockery, Courtney (Tony) Hoffman, and Billy (Jennifer) Witt; his beloved grandchildren: Kyle (Mallory), Brooke, Logan, Colton, Dolan, Cadence, and Adalynne; as well as his sisters, Gail Washtak, Jayne (Marvin) Hoffman and Karen (Mike) Kelley.

During his junior year of high school, Bill moved to Swanton, a place he quickly grew to love and proudly called home. After marrying Beth in 1977, the two chose to build their life together in Swanton.

Bill was a dedicated member of the community first serving as a volunteer EMT, then for many years as a volunteer firefighter with the Swanton Fire Department.

A devoted father, Bill coached his children’s softball and soccer teams and continued that passion by serving on the Swanton Park and Recreation Board. His commitment to the community extended with his involvement with the Swanton Lions Club as a charter member.

Professionally, Bill was a proud sheet metal worker with Local 33. In retirement, he brought his creative energy into woodworking.

Whether building something special for Beth, enhancing their beloved log cabin, or crafting projects alongside his grandchildren, his talent and love were visible in every detail.

Bill grandchildren were his greatest joy. He was their biggest fan. He also shared with them his passion for gardening, woodworking, and the outdoors creating beautiful memories and life lessons.

Bill is preceded in death by his beloved wife Beth, mother Faye Rohrig, father Roy Witt, Stepfather Herman Rohrig, Brother in law Lon Washtak, and Sister in law Ruth Redd.

The Witt family extends heart felt gratitude to the compassionate team at Hospice of Northwest Ohio (Perrysburg) for their outstanding care.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 15th from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where services for Bill will begin at 12:00 (Noon). Interment will follow at Fulton Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Swanton Lions Club.