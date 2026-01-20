Jamie Wonders (1971 – 2026)

(Former Chief Of Tiffin Township Fire Department)

Jamie J. Wonders, age 54, of Stryker, Ohio, passed away Jan. 17, 2026, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. Jamie was an owner-operator, over-the-road truck driver before he had to retire.

He also served for 24 years on the Tiffin Township Volunteer Fire Department. Jamie started volunteering at age 16 and went on to become chief from 2003 to 2012.

He enjoyed being outdoors, golfing, camping, or watching the freighters pass through the locks at Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.

Jamie was a fan of the Detroit Tigers, Fort Wayne Komets, Philadelphia Flyers and, later, the Columbus Blue Jackets. He was a friend to many and often said, “A stranger is just a friend you haven’t met yet.”

Jamie J. Wonders was born Sept. 10, 1971, in Defiance, the son of Jeffrey Alan and Kaye Alene (Phillips) Wonders. He was a 1990 graduate of Stryker High School.

Surviving Jamie are his daughter, Kaitlyn (Brock) Hardy; son, Cameron Wonders; granddaughter, Kynleigh “Squirt” Hardy; mother, Kaye Wonders; and sister, Sam (Clem Kutzli) Wonders, all of Stryker; brother, Ben (Maria) Wonders, of Louisville, Ky.; nephews, Jackson and Max Wonders and Garrett Diaz; niece, Morgan Diaz; and significant other, Sara Bruce, of Sylvania.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jeffrey Wonders; paternal grandparents, Richard and Kathryn Wonders; and maternal grandparents, Janice Shaffer and Donald Phillips.

Visitation for Jamie will be held Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 W. Mulberry St., Bryan. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Nick Woodall officiating. Burial will follow at Evansport Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the Tiffin Township Volunteer Fire Department or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Condolences may be sent and the online register signed at www.krillfuneralservice.com.