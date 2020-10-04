Ronald Zeller, Sr. (1941-2020)

Ronald R. Zeller, Sr., age 79, of Whitehouse, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. Ron was born in Swanton on April 23, 1941 to the late Virgil & Emma (Wahl) Zeller.

He was united in marriage to Valeria “Dee” Brown in Swanton, on July 3, 1959. A Navy Veteran, Ron owned and operated Zeller Towing for over 20 years. During his spare time, Ron enjoyed bowling and fishing.

But his true love was car racing. He was also a lifetime member of the Liberty Center VFW. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 61 years, Dee; children, Ronda (Scott Overmeyer) Spurlock; Ronald (Beth) Zeller, Jr.; Bobbie (Jack) Jordan; eight grandchildren; five great grandchildren; brothers, Tom (Barb) Zeller; Bud Zeller; Hank (Darlene) Zeller; sisters, JoAnn (Al) Vaughn; Sue Mattin and Shirley (Lee) Keiser.

He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Dale Mattin and sister-in-law, Karen Zeller. Friends and family will be received from 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St Hwy 109 in Delta. A funeral service honoring Ron’s life will begin at 6:00 P.M. Wednesday evening, followed with Military Honors. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing a facial mask and observe six-foot distancing when possible.

