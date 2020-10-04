Alyssa Fleishmann (1999-2020)

Alyssa Nikkol Fleishmann, age 21, of Stryker, passed away suddenly in Swanton on October 2, 2020.

Visitation for Alyssa will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at the Stryker Unitted Methodist Church. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, facial coverings and social distancing will be required for those attending the visitation. Funeral services will be private and burial will be in the Stryker Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Alyssa Nikkol Fleischmann, please visit our floral store.