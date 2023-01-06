Ronnie Andrews (1958-2022)

Ronnie C. Andrews, 64, of Montpelier passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 at his home.

He was born on November 23, 1958 in Montpelier to Cleo and Mildred Ruth (Gibbs) Andrews. Ronnie graduated from Montpelier High School in 1977.

He was the owner / operator of Andrews Lawn Service in Montpelier since high school.

Ronnie was also the maintenance man at Glenview Apartments and West Wind Apartments in Montpelier.

He was a master gardener, loved being outside, and doing construction. Ronnie will be remembered as a hard worker and a very kind person that enjoyed helping people and taking care of his family. He was also an avid model car and train building expert.

Ronnie is survived by his brother Steven D. Andrews of Montpelier; niece Misty A. Andrews; and great niece Stephanie A. Ticey-Link.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Debra Andrews and Bonnie L. Masters.

Visitation for Ronnie will be on Tuesday, January 10th from 2-5pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. Ronnie will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the family to help defray expenses.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.