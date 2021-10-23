Ronnie “Ron” Sapp (1944-2021)

Ronnie “Ron” G. Sapp, 76, of Montpelier passed away Friday morning at his home. He was born on December 28, 1944 in Tucson, Arizona to Elmer E. and Marth A. (Sprankel) Sapp.

Ron graduated from Montpelier High School in 1962, and then went to the International Business College in Fort Wayne, Indiana. On December 8, 1984 he married Linda L. Bernath and she survives.

Ron was the owner / operator of Ron’s Firearm Supply since 1986. Prior to that he was employed at Robinair in Montpelier for 5 years and Mohawk Tools in Montpelier for 27 years until its closing in 1991. He was a member of the National Turkey Federation and NRA.

Ron enjoyed his grandchildren, attending all of their sporting events, extra curriculars and projects. He loved the Ohio State Buckeyes, Corvettes, hunting, trapping fishing, downhill skiing and canoeing.

After high school Ron played on the Montpelier Baseball town team. He was on the Montpelier Chain Gang at the Montpelier Football Games for 47 years.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Linda; daughter Josi (Ralph) Galford of Pioneer; sons Kevin M. Sapp of Montpelier and Kyle (Stacy) Sapp of Edon; grandchildren Taylor M. Galford, Alyssa (Zach) Campbell, Aimee (Alex) Woten, Hawken (Heather Kiomento) Sapp, Chanse (Holly Reynolds) Sapp, Reizyn Sapp, Kaden Sapp, Kelby Sapp and Kyler Sapp; and great grandchildren Joshua Stuckey, Jr., Saylor, Arlynn and Beau Campbell, and McCoy Woten.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents and grandson Dawson Sapp.

Visitation for Ron will be on Wednesday, October 27th from 2-7pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier, Ohio. Services will be on Thursday at 1pm at the House of Prayer with Pastor Benaiah Harris to officiate. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Edon Northwest Schools Football Bleacher Fund.