Rowena “Cissy” Diaz (1956-2021)

Rowena “Cissy” Renee Lenore (Harris) Diaz passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, October 22, 2021, at the age of 64.

Cissy was born in Toledo, Ohio, on December 26, 1956, to the late Ross and Laretta (Shepherd) Harris.

Cissy enjoyed being retired, volunteering at the First Christian Church, Orange Faygo, and her Cola. Most of all, Cissy enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, whom she adored the most. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Left to cherish her memory is her long-time partner, Raymond Steele; daughter, Ross Adkins; grandchildren, Connie (Walter) Sharp; Todd (Jessica Bailey) Adkins; Travis Adkins; Caylee Adkins; great grandchildren, Skyler Adkins; Madelyne Adkins; Greyson Sharp; Evelynn Adkins; Avery Sharp; Jack Adkins; sisters, Connie Ray; Rosey Frusher and brother, Aaron Shepherd.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Leonard Harris.

There will be no public visitation and services are private for the family. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Fulton County Humane Society, 14720 Co. Rd. J, Wauseon, Ohio 43567.

Arrangements were entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Rt. 109, Delta. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com