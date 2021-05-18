Sharon Stecovich (1946-2021)

Sharon Ann Stecovich, 74, of Montpelier, passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Community Hospital & Wellness Centers in Bryan. She was born on July 19, 1946 in Napoleon, OH to Virgil A. and Clarissa M. (Rhors) Franz.

In 1955, the family moved to Montpelier, where she enjoyed growing up and living on the family farm for the rest of her life. Sharon graduated from North Central High School and went on to obtain her Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from Bowling Green State University.

She married the love of her life, John J. Stecovich on February 16, 1968 and he preceded her in passing on August 14, 2012.

Sharon had a love for teaching and making life long impressions on the elementary students of Bryan City Schools for over 30 years. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montpelier.

Sharon loved traveling with John, and they achieved their life long goal of visiting all 50 states, as well as numerous foreign countries. She loved camping with her family, and thoroughly enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren’s activities and sports events.

Sharon also enjoyed sewing, hiking and biking. She was a devoted wife, a wonderful mom and a dear friend to many.

She is survived by her 4 children, Bret J. Stecovich of Fortville, IN, Dane R. Stecovich of Lambertville, MI, Lori (James) Chittenden of Las Vegas, NV and Ryan (Bethany) Stecovich of Okemos, MI; seven grandchildren, Ashley, Nicholas, Makayla, Evan, Caden, Joseph and Jacob; one sister, Nancy (Chuck) Elser of Pioneer, OH; and one brother, Daryl (Jean) Franz of Angola, IN. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, John.

A visitation will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021 from 4:30-7:30 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier with a scripture service at 7:30 pm at the funeral home. A Mass will take place on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Bryan with Father Andrew Wellman to officiate. Interment will follow at Fountain Grove Cemetery in Bryan.

Memorial contributions may be given to Bryan Elementary-Parent Teacher Organization. To send flowers to Sharon’s family, please visit our floral store.