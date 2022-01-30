Rosa Beltran (1952-2022)

Facebook

Rosa Beltran, 69, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Friday, January 28, 2022, at her residence with her family by her side.

She was born March 15, 1952, in Brownsville, Texas, daughter of the late Alonso and Angelita (Loya) Beltran.

Rosa graduated from Waite High School in 1970, and then returned to Brownsville, Texas, to attend Texas Southmost College.

She mainly worked as a homemaker, raising and supporting her family. In her free time, Rosa enjoyed going to casinos and spending time with her two grandchildren.

Rosa is survived by her son, Michael Beltran of Bryan, Ohio; two grandchildren, Angelita and Jackson; and three siblings, Antonia Cardenas of Walbridge, Ohio, Alfonso (Leonor) Martinez of Williams Center, Ohio, and Natividad (Tomas) Hernandez of Alvin, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Jose Martinez, Mariano Loya, and Richard Beltran.

To honor Rosa’s wishes, no visitation or services will be held at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

Memorial contributions can be directed to the American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com