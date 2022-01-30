Marjorie Chenault (1948-2022)

Facebook

Marjorie Ann Chenault, age 73, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away on Saturday morning, January 29, 2022 at Community Health and Wellness Centers- Bryan following a lengthy illness.

Marjorie was an X-ray technician for the former Foote Hospital in Jackson, Michigan and Goshen Hospital in Goshen, Indiana.

She loved to travel and camp, especially in Michigan and Tennessee. She loved horses and owned several for years. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.

Marjorie was born on March 31, 1948 in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of Chester J. and Marjorie M. (Klinger) Putek.

Marjorie is survived by her daughter, Lynn (Matt) Hensley, of Montpelier and her grandchildren, Gabriel Frantom and Katy (Austin Vester) Frantom.

Honoring her wishes, there will be no services held. Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan has been entrusted with her arrangements.

The family encourages memorial donations to the Williams County Humane Society.

