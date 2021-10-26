Rosa Chamberlain (1943-2021)

Rosa M. Chamberlain, 78, of Pioneer passed away early Sunday morning at Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon.

She was born on June 17, 1943 in Wauseon to Cletus and Bessie (Cox) Bashor. Rosa graduated from North Central High School in 1961.

On June 16, 1963 she married William Chamberlain at Silver Creek Church in Pioneer and he survives.

Rosa was a member of the First Baptist Church in Bryan. She received her LPN training at the Practical Nurse Training Center, and retired as a nurse from Hillside Country Living.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, William; children Mark (Lisa) Chamberlain of Pioneer, Kent (Jody) Chamberlain of Bryan, David Chamberlain of Alvordton and Laurie (Scott) Twigg of Decatur, IN; four grandchildren; and sister Jane Julien of Goshen, Indiana.

Rosa was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Amos “Bub”, Virgil and Charles Bashor, sisters Christine Bowers and Ruth Shankster.

Visitation for Rosa will be on Thursday, October 28, 2021 from 5-8 pm at the First Baptist Church in Bryan. Services will be on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 10:00 am at the church with Pastor John MacFarlane to officiate. Interment will follow at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer.

Memorial contributions may be given to First Baptist Church. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com