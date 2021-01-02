Rosa Miller (1937-2020)

Rosa E. Miller, 82, of Pioneer, passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Evergreen Manor in Montpelier. She was born on January 30, 1937 in Wunbenthal, Germany to Otto and Anna (Metchunskey) Shindler. Rosa graduated from Sindenfingen Schools in Germany in 1953.

On December 22, 1955 she married Franklin D. Miller in Angola, IN and he preceded her in death on December 6, 2016.

Rosa worked for over 17 years at Yeager’s Supermarket in Pioneer. She also worked for Miller’s Supermarket in Montpelier as a cashier for over 5 years. Rosa was a very caring and heart felt caregiver for the loved ones around her. She was a member of the Pioneer United Methodist Church.

Rosa is survived by her children, Lotte Miller of Pioneer, Frank (Cindy) Miller of Pioneer and Bill (Cheryl Daniels) Miller of Bryan; four grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; one brother, Horst Schindler of Germany and Lise Lotte Frey of Sindelfingen, Germany.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Franklin Miller.

Rosa will be privately laid to rest at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Heartland Hospice.

To send flowers to Rosa’s family, please visit our floral store.