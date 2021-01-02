Robert DeVries (1946-2020)

Robert D. DeVries, age 74, passed away on December 31, 2020 at his home. He was born September 6, 1946, to the late John and Ruth (Barnum) DeVries in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

He married his soulmate Carol Knapp on August 12, 1967, in Archbold, Ohio where they built their home and family together.

Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Carol, son Michael (Jennifer), grandchildren Kyle (Jessica), Logan and Connor along with great-grandchildren Rebecca, Jason and Jaxson. He is also survived by brothers Bill and Gary and preceded in death by brothers Tom and David.

Bob was a 1964 graduate of Archbold High School and worked at Con Agra Foods until he retired in 2014. In his free time you could find him golfing with friends, spending time with family and going on adventures with his wife.

He was a Deacon at St. John’s Christian Church and an active member of the Archbold Lions Club. Bob never knew a stranger. His humorous and caring personality will truly be missed by all who knew him.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 16, 2021 at St. John’s Christian Church. The family will welcome visitors beginning at 11:00 am with services at 1:00 pm. Interment will be private, arrangements entrusted with Short Funeral Home in Archbold. www.ShortFuneralHome.com

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Robert D. DeVries, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.