David Rupp, Jr. (1941 – 2025)

(Practiced Law In Archbold For Over 50 Years)

David P. Rupp, Jr., age 84, of Archbold, OH, passed away Thursday morning, October 23, 2025, at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold.

He was born July 23, 1941, in Archbold, the son of David and Henrietta (Austermiller) Rupp, Sr. He married Carol Speiser on February 14, 1982, and she preceded him in death on July 28, 2021.

A 1959 graduate of Archbold High School, he received his bachelor’s degree from The Ohio State University in 1962. He then completed a Juris Doctor from the Ohio State Law School in 1965.

After college, he went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army, the Ohio National Guard, and as a JAG officer in the Navy. He practiced law for over 50 years in Archbold and served as a magistrate in Williams County, OH.

He was a member of the Ohio State Bar Association, the OSU Alumni Association, and the Archbold United Methodist Church. He served as a member and President of the F&M Board of Directors. He also served on the Fulton County Health Center Board.

He will be remembered for his love of the law, his love of a day on the golf course, and especially, his love for THE Ohio State Buckeyes. As a longtime season ticket holder and supporter, game days at “The Shoe” were a treasured event.

He is survived by his three children: David P. Rupp III, Scott (Kristi) Speiser of Chesterland, OH, and Stephanie (Mike) Schnitkey of Archbold, OH; seven grandchildren; siblings DeeAnn (Ray) Matheson, Anthony (Carla) Rupp, Gary Rupp, ReNee (Randy) Nelson, and Phillip (Judi) Rupp. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Carol, and his sister-in-law, Kay Rupp.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday, November 3 at 11:00 A.M. at the Archbold United Methodist Church with Pastor Mary Kay officiating. Interment will precede the service in the Archbold Cemetery. Friends may call at the Archbold United Methodist Church from 1:00-3:00 P.M. on Sunday, Nov. 2., and for one hour before the service on Monday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Archbold United Methodist Church or to the donor’s favorite charity. www.ShortFuneralHome.com